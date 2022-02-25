RAI Finance (SOFI) Trading Down 19.2% Over Last 7 Days

RAI Finance (CURRENCY:SOFI) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 25th. Over the last week, RAI Finance has traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. RAI Finance has a market cap of $32.09 million and $2.07 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RAI Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000464 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get RAI Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002550 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00044101 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,763.28 or 0.07042686 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,249.59 or 1.00034318 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00045312 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00048392 BTC.

RAI Finance Coin Profile

RAI Finance’s genesis date was February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 176,388,825 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

RAI Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAI Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RAI Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RAI Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RAI Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.