Raiden Network Token (RDN) Price Hits $0.18 on Major Exchanges

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded up 26.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One Raiden Network Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000444 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Raiden Network Token has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Raiden Network Token has a total market capitalization of $11.75 million and approximately $65,940.00 worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00010209 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $94.89 or 0.00239151 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000076 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000178 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Profile

RDN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,793,931 coins. The official website for Raiden Network Token is raiden.network . Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network . The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Raiden Network Token is www.medium.com/@raiden_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Raiden Network is an off-chain scaling solution, enabling near-instant, low-fee and scalable payments. It’s complementary to the Ethereum blockchain and works with any ERC20 compatible token. The Raiden project is work in progress. Its goal is to research state channel technology, define protocols and develop reference implementations. The Raiden Network is an infrastructure layer on top of the Ethereum blockchain. While the basic idea is simple, the underlying protocol is quite complex and the implementation non-trivial. Nonetheless the technicalities can be abstracted away, such that developers can interface with a rather simple API to build scalable decentralized applications based on the Raiden Network. “

Buying and Selling Raiden Network Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raiden Network Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raiden Network Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

