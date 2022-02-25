Rain Therapeutics (RAIN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter.
RAIN stock opened at $6.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.51. Rain Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $23.90.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics by 539.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Rain Therapeutics by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Rain Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Rain Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rain Therapeutics (RAIN)
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Consider Adding Now
Receive News & Ratings for Rain Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rain Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.