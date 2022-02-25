Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW) Trading 1.5% Higher

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited (LON:RBW – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 17.50 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 17.25 ($0.23). 1,232,684 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 1,349,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17 ($0.23).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 16.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 15.04. The firm has a market cap of £90.16 million and a P/E ratio of -43.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.75, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Rainbow Rare Earths Company Profile (LON:RBW)

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited, a mining company, engages in the mining and exploration of rare earth minerals. It primarily holds a 90% interest in the Gakara project covering an area of approximately 135 km2 located in Western Burundi. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Guernsey, the United Kingdom.

