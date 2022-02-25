Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 6.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS.

Shares of METC traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $14.16. The stock had a trading volume of 660,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,765. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.39. Ramaco Resources has a 12-month low of $3.83 and a 12-month high of $19.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th.

METC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ramaco Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 265.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,620 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 121,814 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 2,854.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 151,583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 146,452 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,407 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 157,127.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,481 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 97,419 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 204.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 86,793 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 58,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

