Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Shares Up 12.6%

Shares of Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) shot up 12.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.49 and last traded at $14.49. 988 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 55,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rani Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.40.

Get Rani Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RANI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Rani Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,081,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rani Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $385,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Rani Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,337,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Rani Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $517,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000.

About Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rani Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rani Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.