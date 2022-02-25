Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Shares Gap Down to $26.41

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.41, but opened at $25.43. Ranpak shares last traded at $24.66, with a volume of 8,579 shares traded.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ranpak from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -297.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

In related news, Director Kurt Zumwalt sold 6,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $235,122.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Ranpak in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ranpak in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ranpak during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Ranpak by 100.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ranpak during the third quarter valued at about $109,000. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ranpak (NYSE:PACK)

Ranpak Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages, Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads, and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects, Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

