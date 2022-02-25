RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Shares Gap Up to $17.03

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.03, but opened at $18.89. RAPT Therapeutics shares last traded at $19.17, with a volume of 569 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RAPT. Zacks Investment Research cut RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $71.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.38.

The firm has a market cap of $569.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.29.

In other news, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $85,159.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider William Ho sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,942 shares of company stock worth $495,167. 26.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

