RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) Trading 7.8% Higher

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF – Get Rating) traded up 7.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $754.75 and last traded at $754.75. 3 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 95 shares. The stock had previously closed at $700.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RTLLF. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from €747.00 ($848.86) to €738.00 ($838.64) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Oddo Bhf upgraded RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, HSBC upgraded RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $639.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $883.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $959.97.

Rational AG engages in the provision of products and solutions for thermal food preparation for industrial kitchens. It operates through the RATIONAL and FRIMA segments. The RATIONAL segment offers combi-steamer technology, which involves transferring the heat during cooking via steam, hot air or a combination of the two.

