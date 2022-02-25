Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.33.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RTLR. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

RTLR opened at $13.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.56. Rattler Midstream has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $13.87.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RTLR. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 4th quarter worth $118,000. 21.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

