Ravencoin Price Down 1.8% Over Last Week (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 25th. One Ravencoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0602 or 0.00000153 BTC on exchanges. Ravencoin has a total market capitalization of $630.39 million and $36.54 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ravencoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001969 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00045619 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003961 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Ravencoin Coin Profile

RVN is a coin. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 10,473,290,000 coins. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin . The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community. Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another. A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes: The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

Ravencoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.