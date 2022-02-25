Raymond James Analysts Give IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) a $3.00 Price Target

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) received a $3.00 target price from research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential downside of 2.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IAG. increased their price target on IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2.75 to $3.25 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.67.

Shares of IAMGOLD stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $3.08. The stock had a trading volume of 383,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,609,552. IAMGOLD has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $3.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating ) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.07 million. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that IAMGOLD will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,989,092 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after purchasing an additional 626,792 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 787,457 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 257,528 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,485,938 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,733,000 after purchasing an additional 252,006 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in IAMGOLD by 55.4% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 152,577 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 54,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in IAMGOLD by 7.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 368,197 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 24,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

