Raymond James Boosts Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Price Target to C$15.50

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

ERF has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank cut Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enerplus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.17.

ERF traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $12.11. 136,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,539,329. Enerplus has a 12 month low of $4.69 and a 12 month high of $12.65. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -23.71 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.23 and its 200-day moving average is $9.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enerplus during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Enerplus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Enerplus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

