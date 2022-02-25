Raymond James Boosts Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$52.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Raymond James from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 11.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TECK.B. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$36.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lifted their price objective on Teck Resources to C$40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$45.33.

TECK.B traded up C$2.04 on Friday, reaching C$46.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,464,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,467. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$40.85 and a 200-day moving average of C$35.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95. Teck Resources has a one year low of C$21.86 and a one year high of C$47.07.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

