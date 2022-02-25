Raymond James Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.15. Raymond James also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on CGAU. CIBC raised their target price on Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Centerra Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.78.

Centerra Gold stock opened at $9.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,309,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $46,562,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $591,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $3,561,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $1,416,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.05% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

