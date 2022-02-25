Raymond James Increases Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Price Target to C$23.00

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
OR has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.
NYSE OR remained flat at $$12.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 16,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,323. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,226.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.02. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $15.12.
About Osisko Gold Royalties (Get Rating)
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.
