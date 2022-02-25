Raymond James Increases Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Price Target to C$23.00

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

OR has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

NYSE OR remained flat at $$12.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 16,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,323. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,226.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.02. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $15.12.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OR. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 465,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after buying an additional 82,882 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,413,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,066,000 after acquiring an additional 266,876 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 10,246 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX grew its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 7.1% in the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 40,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 51.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

