Raymond James Increases Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Price Target to C$23.00

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 47.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.50 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$21.85.

TSE OR traded down C$0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$15.60. 286,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,319. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52-week low of C$12.39 and a 52-week high of C$18.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.60 billion and a PE ratio of 1,728.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$14.96 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.21.

In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Director Sean Roosen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.40, for a total transaction of C$1,152,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 545,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,855,156.80.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

