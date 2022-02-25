Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) to Issue $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%.

Raymond James has increased its dividend by 30.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Raymond James has a payout ratio of 15.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Raymond James to earn $8.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.3%.

NYSE:RJF traded up $5.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,629,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,275. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $75.91 and a 12 month high of $117.37.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.36. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 20.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Raymond James will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 5,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total transaction of $480,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,447 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total transaction of $619,879.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,819 shares of company stock valued at $5,301,063 in the last three months. 10.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Raymond James by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Raymond James by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 675.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RJF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

