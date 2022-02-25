Raymond James Raises Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) Price Target to $16.00

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Raymond James from $15.50 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 7.10% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, JMP Securities upped their price target on Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of ORCC stock opened at $14.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.53 and its 200 day moving average is $14.44. Owl Rock Capital has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $14.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 65.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 33.3% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the third quarter valued at $73,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the third quarter valued at $99,000. 43.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

