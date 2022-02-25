Raymond James Raises Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Price Target to $15.00

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $14.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.57% from the stock’s current price.

RTLR has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Get Rattler Midstream alerts:

NASDAQ RTLR opened at $13.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 3.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.70. Rattler Midstream has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $13.87.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 31,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 44,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 143,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the period. 21.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rattler Midstream (Get Rating)

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rattler Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rattler Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.