Raymond James Raises Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Price Target to $15.00

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $14.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.57% from the stock’s current price.
RTLR has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.67.
NASDAQ RTLR opened at $13.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 3.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.70. Rattler Midstream has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $13.87.
About Rattler Midstream (Get Rating)
Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.
