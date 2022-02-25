Raymond James Raises StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Price Target to C$7.75

StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Raymond James from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on SVAUF. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. upped their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$7.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, CIBC started coverage on shares of StorageVault Canada in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, StorageVault Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.13.

Get StorageVault Canada alerts:

SVAUF remained flat at $$5.34 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.78. StorageVault Canada has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $5.89.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for StorageVault Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StorageVault Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.