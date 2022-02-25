Raymond James Reiterates “C$85.00” Price Target for Stantec (TSE:STN)

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) has been given a C$85.00 target price by equities researchers at Raymond James in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on STN. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Stantec from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$71.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$74.77.

Get Stantec alerts:

TSE STN traded down C$2.11 during trading on Friday, reaching C$63.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,034. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.12 billion and a PE ratio of 35.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$68.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$65.79. Stantec has a 1-year low of C$48.83 and a 1-year high of C$73.10.

In related news, Director Theresa Jang bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$69.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,708.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,248 shares in the company, valued at C$989,039.17. Also, Director Paul Jeremy David Alpern sold 2,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.91, for a total transaction of C$181,294.19. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,818 shares of company stock valued at $3,230,328.

Stantec Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.