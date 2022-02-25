Raymond James Trims EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Target Price to $47.00

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Raymond James from $51.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 14.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EVTC. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of EVERTEC from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna cut shares of EVERTEC from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

Shares of EVTC stock opened at $41.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. EVERTEC has a 12 month low of $35.51 and a 12 month high of $51.06.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $155.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.58 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EVERTEC will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in EVERTEC by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

