Raymond James Trims Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Target Price to $82.00

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $84.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 60.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.26.

NYSE:TOL opened at $51.17 on Friday. Toll Brothers has a 1 year low of $47.17 and a 1 year high of $75.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.57.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $207,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $1,751,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,601,285. Insiders own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

