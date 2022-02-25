Raymond James Weighs in on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:CHE)

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a report issued on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the year.

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

