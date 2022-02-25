Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.27), Fidelity Earnings reports. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 5.86%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

Shares of RYAM traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.95. 20,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,750. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.24 million, a P/E ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.58. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $11.30.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RYAM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America downgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 30,751 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,943,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,776,000 after buying an additional 217,494 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 37,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 17,334 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 9,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 11,352 shares in the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the production and sale of cellulose products, which is a natural polymer commonly used in the production of cell phone and computer screens, filters, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, Pulp and Newsprint, and Corporate.

