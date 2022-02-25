Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.27), Fidelity Earnings reports. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 5.86%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share.
Shares of RYAM traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.95. 20,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,750. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.24 million, a P/E ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.58. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $11.30.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on RYAM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America downgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.
Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the production and sale of cellulose products, which is a natural polymer commonly used in the production of cell phone and computer screens, filters, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, Pulp and Newsprint, and Corporate.
