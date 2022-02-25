Raze Network (RAZE) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.60 Million

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. Raze Network has a total market cap of $1.60 million and $533,495.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raze Network coin can now be bought for $0.0223 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Raze Network has traded 44.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00043009 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,730.36 or 0.06971663 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,968.00 or 0.99500478 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00045168 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00048292 BTC.

About Raze Network

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,736,311 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Raze Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raze Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raze Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

