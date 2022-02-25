Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Announces Earnings Results

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 37.95%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE RC traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,436,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,104. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.97 and a 200-day moving average of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.09. Ready Capital has a 12-month low of $12.74 and a 12-month high of $16.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.33%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

RC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ready Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ready Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.29.

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Capasse acquired 20,000 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.59 per share, with a total value of $491,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the third quarter worth $156,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Ready Capital by 24.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ready Capital by 153.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Ready Capital during the second quarter valued at $552,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Ready Capital by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 61,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions, SBC Originations, SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing, and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

