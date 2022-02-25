Receive Access Ecosystem Price Hits $1.24 on Major Exchanges (RAE)

Receive Access Ecosystem (CURRENCY:RAE) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. During the last week, Receive Access Ecosystem has traded up 1% against the dollar. One Receive Access Ecosystem coin can now be bought for $1.24 or 0.00003151 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Receive Access Ecosystem has a market cap of $7.65 million and $42,128.00 worth of Receive Access Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $113.02 or 0.00288056 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000104 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004836 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000621 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $477.15 or 0.01216099 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem Coin Profile

RAE is a coin. Receive Access Ecosystem’s total supply is 6,184,936 coins. Receive Access Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @raetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Receive Access Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/RAE_Token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Receive Access Ecosystem’s official message board is rokfin.com/rae/dashboard . Receive Access Ecosystem’s official website is raetoken.org

