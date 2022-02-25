Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for London Stock Exchange Group (LON: LSEG):

2/17/2022 – London Stock Exchange Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 7,500 ($102.00) price target on the stock.

2/14/2022 – London Stock Exchange Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 9,500 ($129.20) price target on the stock.

2/9/2022 – London Stock Exchange Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/8/2022 – London Stock Exchange Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/3/2022 – London Stock Exchange Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from £110 ($149.60) to GBX 9,500 ($129.20). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/26/2022 – London Stock Exchange Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 8,959 ($121.84) to GBX 9,050 ($123.08). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/25/2022 – London Stock Exchange Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 7,500 ($102.00) price target on the stock.

1/24/2022 – London Stock Exchange Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a £100 ($136.00) price target on the stock.

1/5/2022 – London Stock Exchange Group was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 9,300 ($126.48) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 8,600 ($116.96).

LSEG traded up GBX 62 ($0.84) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 6,444 ($87.64). The company had a trading volume of 705,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,869. London Stock Exchange Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 6,230 ($84.73) and a 52 week high of GBX 9,886 ($134.45). The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.24. The company has a market capitalization of £35.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 7,059.17 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 7,334.14.

Get London Stock Exchange Group plc alerts:

In related news, insider Tsega Gebreyes purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 7,086 ($96.37) per share, with a total value of £85,032 ($115,642.59).

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.