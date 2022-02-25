Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (OCDX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ: OCDX) in the last few weeks:

2/19/2022 – Ortho Clinical Diagnostics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ortho Clinical Diagnostics deals with in vitro and in vivo diagnostic substances. “

2/17/2022 – Ortho Clinical Diagnostics was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Ortho Clinical Diagnostics was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

2/17/2022 – Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $25.00 to $20.00.

12/27/2021 – Ortho Clinical Diagnostics was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $24.68 price target on the stock.

Shares of OCDX traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.08. 1,145,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,542,118. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.55 and a 200-day moving average of $19.24. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a one year low of $15.53 and a one year high of $22.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had a positive return on equity of 40.10% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCDX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the third quarter worth about $130,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 12.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the third quarter worth approximately $191,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

