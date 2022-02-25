Record (LON:REC) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $79.22

Record plc (LON:REC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 79.22 ($1.08) and traded as low as GBX 68 ($0.92). Record shares last traded at GBX 68 ($0.92), with a volume of 313,136 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £135.36 million and a P/E ratio of 18.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 76.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 79.22.

Record Company Profile (LON:REC)

Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency management services in the United Kingdom, North America, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company offers passive, dynamic, and signal hedging; currency for return; and cash and collateral management, equitisation, spot execution, transaction cost analysis, tenor management, asset-backed hedging, cross currency liquidity, and liquidity management services, as well as consulting services.

