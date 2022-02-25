Redd Market Cap Achieves $30.62 Million (RDD)

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 25th. One Redd coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Redd has traded flat against the US dollar. Redd has a market cap of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,609.76 or 0.99800794 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00064190 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00022666 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002168 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 41.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00016150 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $118.45 or 0.00306164 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000602 BTC.

About Redd

Redd is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org . The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

