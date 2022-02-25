Redd Reaches One Day Volume of $498,877.00 (RDD)

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One Redd coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Redd has traded flat against the dollar. Redd has a total market cap of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Redd alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,478.71 or 1.00189952 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00071486 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001345 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003530 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00023648 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002222 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00016631 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $122.29 or 0.00310338 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Redd Profile

Redd (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com . The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Redd

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Redd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Redd and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.