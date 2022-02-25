Refinable Achieves Market Cap of $4.54 Million (FINE)

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. Refinable has a total market cap of $4.54 million and $700,171.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Refinable has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Refinable coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000283 BTC on major exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00042275 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,698.81 or 0.06903204 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,066.45 or 0.99926728 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00044818 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00047958 BTC.

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refinable should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refinable using one of the exchanges listed above.

