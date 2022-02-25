Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Acquired by Alexandria Capital LLC

Alexandria Capital LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,281,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 880,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $533,052,000 after acquiring an additional 22,199 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $392,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $1,652,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on REGN. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $724.22.

REGN opened at $611.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $619.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $624.46. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $441.00 and a 12 month high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.83 by $3.89. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. The company’s revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.72 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 67.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.53, for a total transaction of $63,753.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.13, for a total value of $639,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,128 shares of company stock worth $13,618,055 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

