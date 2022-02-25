Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $181.70

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $181.70 and last traded at $181.61, with a volume of 10318 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $172.98.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RS. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.78.

The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 4.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.38.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $6.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.61. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 9.16%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was up 86.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 20.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

In other news, President Karla R. Lewis sold 69,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.68, for a total transaction of $12,128,947.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 4,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $797,768.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,160 shares of company stock valued at $16,016,401 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,504,000 after acquiring an additional 162,118 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 50.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the second quarter worth $5,223,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 264,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,974,000 after acquiring an additional 29,533 shares during the last quarter. 81.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

