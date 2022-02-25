Reliq Health Technologies (CVE:RHT) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Shares of Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (CVE:RHT – Get Rating) rose 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.98 and last traded at C$0.96. Approximately 588,178 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 590,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.69, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.02. The stock has a market cap of C$174.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.85.

Reliq Health Technologies (CVE:RHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.61 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Reliq Health Technologies Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Reliq Health Technologies Inc, a healthcare technology company, engages in the development of mobile software solutions for community care market. It offers iUGO Health technology platform, a hardware and software solution that allows complex patients to receive care in the home. The company was formerly known as Moseda Technologies Inc and changed its name to Reliq Health Technologies Inc in May 2016.

