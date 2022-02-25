Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.64.

RLMD has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Relmada Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Relmada Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of RLMD stock opened at $20.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.21. Relmada Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $16.23 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.19.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,821,000 after buying an additional 5,060 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 5.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Relmada Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $225,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 5.0% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 472,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,397,000 after buying an additional 22,562 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Relmada Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.43% of the company’s stock.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

