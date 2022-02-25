Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 12,341 Shares of Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,341 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.67% of Citizens & Northern worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Citizens & Northern by 143.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Citizens & Northern in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Citizens & Northern by 434,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,343 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Citizens & Northern in the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 222.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Citizens & Northern news, Director Susan E. Hartley acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $50,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,849 shares of company stock worth $72,662. Insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CZNC opened at $24.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.60. Citizens & Northern Co. has a 52-week low of $20.92 and a 52-week high of $27.99. The company has a market cap of $389.99 million, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citizens & Northern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

Citizens & Northern Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in community banking. It provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York State. The firm’s Lending products include mortgage loans, commercial loans and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit.

