Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 40,700 Shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) by 399.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Galapagos worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Galapagos by 1,217.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Galapagos by 7.7% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Galapagos by 199.0% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 29,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 19,846 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA grew its stake in Galapagos by 35.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 27,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 7,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Galapagos in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Galapagos alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GLPG shares. Citigroup raised Galapagos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Galapagos from $118.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Galapagos from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Galapagos from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Galapagos has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.96.

NASDAQ:GLPG opened at $65.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.74. Galapagos NV has a 1-year low of $46.41 and a 1-year high of $87.32.

Galapagos Profile (Get Rating)

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.