Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 40,700 Shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) by 399.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Galapagos worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Galapagos by 1,217.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Galapagos by 7.7% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Galapagos by 199.0% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 29,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 19,846 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA grew its stake in Galapagos by 35.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 27,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 7,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Galapagos in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GLPG shares. Citigroup raised Galapagos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Galapagos from $118.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Galapagos from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Galapagos from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Galapagos has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.96.
Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.
