Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 373,500 UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 373,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.37% of UWM at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bluestein R H & Co. grew its stake in shares of UWM by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 21,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of UWM by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 65,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UWM by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 964,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,704,000 after buying an additional 350,645 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of UWM by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 253,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 86,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UWM by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 44,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 20,177 shares in the last quarter. 26.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UWM alerts:

In other UWM news, EVP Laura Lawson sold 6,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $28,786.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Melinda Wilner sold 7,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total value of $33,962.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,867 shares of company stock valued at $94,708 over the last 90 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on UWMC. Zacks Investment Research raised UWM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group lowered UWM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush upgraded UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.75 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays lowered UWM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on UWM in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.58.

Shares of NYSE UWMC opened at $4.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. UWM Holdings Co. has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $12.45.

UWM Company Profile (Get Rating)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.