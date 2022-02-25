Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 47,300 California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 47,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,787,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.09% of California Water Service Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 52.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in California Water Service Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CWT shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on California Water Service Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, California Water Service Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Shares of NYSE:CWT opened at $56.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.90 and its 200-day moving average is $63.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.09. California Water Service Group has a 52 week low of $51.02 and a 52 week high of $72.08.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 14.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

In other California Water Service Group news, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $85,476.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $30,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

