Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Position in Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 829,086 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 97,726 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.49% of Ballantyne Strong worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BTN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ballantyne Strong by 33.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 494,510 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 122,717 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ballantyne Strong by 8.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 834,745 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 61,539 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ballantyne Strong by 51.7% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 178,900 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 61,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ballantyne Strong by 22.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,396 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 29,300 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ballantyne Strong during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BTN opened at $2.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.24 million, a P/E ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.20. Ballantyne Strong, Inc has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $5.47.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ballantyne Strong from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Ballantyne Strong, Inc is a holding company, which engages in several business activities including cinema products and services, digital signage, advertising, and insurance. The firm mainly operates through strong entertainment business, which manufactures and distributes premium format projection screens and provides technical support services and other related products and services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

