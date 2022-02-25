Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 58.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 81,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.17% of Axcelis Technologies worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACLS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 77.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 183.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 137.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the third quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 26.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $207,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
ACLS stock opened at $67.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.95 and its 200 day moving average is $58.06. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $77.60.
Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $205.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.04 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Axcelis Technologies Company Profile
Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.
