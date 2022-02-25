Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 58.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 81,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.17% of Axcelis Technologies worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACLS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 77.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 183.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 137.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the third quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 26.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $207,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACLS. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

ACLS stock opened at $67.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.95 and its 200 day moving average is $58.06. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $77.60.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $205.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.04 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

