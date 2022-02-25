Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Position in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.30% of HomeStreet worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMST. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in HomeStreet by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,493,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,844,000 after purchasing an additional 24,574 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HomeStreet by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in HomeStreet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 41,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in HomeStreet by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 192,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,839,000 after purchasing an additional 42,501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HMST. Wedbush upgraded HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of HMST opened at $49.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.90. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.20 and a 52 week high of $57.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.04.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 31.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

In related news, EVP Jay C. Iseman sold 2,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total value of $149,672.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

