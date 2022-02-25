Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.49 Million Stock Holdings in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPX FLOW worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FLOW. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 4,512.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 740.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 1,988.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPX FLOW in the third quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 4.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on SPX FLOW from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

Shares of FLOW opened at $85.64 on Friday. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.59 and a 52-week high of $88.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 53.86 and a beta of 1.61.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.50 million. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 11.34%. SPX FLOW’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

