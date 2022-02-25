Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.52 Million Stock Holdings in NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Rating) by 86.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 374,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.35% of NextCure worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NextCure in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in NextCure in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in NextCure by 44.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in NextCure by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 44,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in NextCure by 22.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 8,498 shares in the last quarter. 53.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextCure alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on NXTC. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on NextCure from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NextCure in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Shares of NASDAQ NXTC opened at $5.00 on Friday. NextCure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.63 and a 12 month high of $12.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.52 and a 200-day moving average of $6.54. The company has a market capitalization of $138.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of -0.12.

NextCure Company Profile (Get Rating)

NextCure, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. Its novel FIND-IO discovery technology identifies targets based on immunomodulatory function and on which the company is building a proprietary pipeline of immunomedicines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NextCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.