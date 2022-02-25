Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.55 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 87.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 144.1% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 29.7% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHX opened at $102.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.60 and a 200 day moving average of $108.99. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $90.31 and a 12 month high of $114.98.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.