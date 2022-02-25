Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.57 Million Stock Position in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) by 812.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.33% of Lands’ End worth $2,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Lands’ End by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lands’ End in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 180.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 119,633.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Lands’ End in the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. 40.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LE has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lands’ End from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

LE stock opened at $17.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $571.93 million, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.46 and a 200-day moving average of $23.93. Lands’ End, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.09 and a 12-month high of $44.40.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $375.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

